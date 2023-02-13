Urgent steps to be taken to monitor air pollution sources in Kochi

February 13, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KOCHI

On the basis of reports that an increase in the level of particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5 or fine particles) in air would cause health issues, District Collector Renu Raj convened a meeting on Monday to take urgent steps to monitor sources of air pollution with a view to curbing it as also to increase the green cover in the city.

A detailed study on air quality in the city would be held by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Pollution Control Board (PCB). Volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra and National Service Scheme would be roped in conduct the study.

The city has pollution monitoring facility at 12 places and Vyttila has recorded maximum air pollution. An increase in the level of PM 2.5 is due to the heavy vehicle density of the junction and the Mobility Hub, a PRD release quoted a PCB official as saying.

A new air pollution monitoring station would be set up near the international stadium at Kaloor. The Motor Vehicles department would also introduce a system to monitor vehicle pollution at Vyttila Mobility Hub. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd., Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) would cooperate in the efforts to curb air pollution in Kochi.