Urgent steps to augment COVID treatment facilities in Thrissur

Thrissur

12 May 2021 20:06 IST

Lack of vigil reason behind high TPR, says Minister

Urgent measures will be taken to increase the COVID treatment facilities in Thrissur district, Minister A.C. Moideen has said. He was speaking at a meeting of higher officials and elected representatives on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 247 ICU beds, 139 beds with ventilator facility and 1,423 beds with oxygen facilities available in the district at government and private hospitals.

The plan is to add 120 more ICU beds, 21 ventilator beds and 1,400 oxygen beds, the Minister said.

There are 26 panchayats in the district that have more than 50% test positivity rate (TPR). There are even panchayats with a TPR of 86%. The number of COVID patients is more than 500 in three municipalities. As many as 72 panchayats in the district are containment zones.

Lack of vigil is the reason behind the high test positivity rate, the Minister said.

Currently, there are around 50,000 COVID patients in the district. Considering the possibility of an increase in the number of patients and the apprehension about a third wave of the pandemic, more oxygen plants will be set up in the district.

Local bodies can take steps to improve the number of health workers directly or through the National Health Mission. Common facilities at hospitals will be kept apart for COVID patients in a phased manner.

Functioning of ward-level Jagratha Samithis and Rapid Rescue Teams (RRTs) will be strengthened. A first-line treatment centre with 800 beds will be set up at Mathilakam. Of this, 500 beds will have oxygen facility, said Collector S. Shanavas.

Food kits will be distributed to migrant workers. Steps will be taken to open more People’s Canteens. RRTs will bring essential goods to homes at containment zones. ASHA workers should take steps to provide emergency things

at homes for COVID patients and those in quarantine.