Urgent measures required at Muthalapozhi, says V.D. Satheesan

August 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Monday demanded urgent measures for ensuring the safety of fishers at Muthalapozhi.

Mr. Satheesan was addressing the protest led by Adoor Prakash, MP, at Muthalapozhi where 69 fishers have so far lost their lives. He said that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would continue to take up the issue inside and outside the State Assembly.

Over the years, 69 fishers lost their lives while approximately 600 others were injured in the accidents, Mr. Satheesan said. ‘‘In the past three months alone, 19 accidents, including the one reported today (Monday), have occurred here. The State government has done little to constructively address the issue although the Opposition had flagged it in the Assembly two years ago,’‘ Mr. Satheesan said, adding that the death toll had touched 58 at the time.

The UDF had demanded the government take steps on a war footing. But the government declined to heed the warnings seriously. It also failed to ensure that the Adani Group respected its agreement with the Harbour Engineering Department to dredge the channel leading to the sea at Muthalapozhi, he alleged.

‘’The fishers should be able to enter and exit the harbour safely. Arrangements are also needed for launching rescue operations promptly,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The UDF protests would continue until the government takes constructive action at Muthalapozhi, he said. Adoor Prakash MP and Congress leaders were present.

Muthalapozhi is back in the news after four fishers lost their lives in a July 10 mishap. After holding talks with the Adani Group on July 31, the State government announced a slew of measures to address the problems faced by fishers in the region.

