Urban policy should have recommendations to strengthen decentralisation: Minister

March 05, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the recently formed Kerala Urban Policy Commission met the Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh here on Tuesday.

Mr. Rajesh said that the urban policy being formulated by the Commission should have recommendations to further strengthen decentralisation and steps for local bodies to generate more income using their available resources.

He said that the policy makers should consider the nature of urbanisation in Kerala, which is now a long urban continuum, with the rural areas slowly getting urbanised. Opportunities that open up due to urbanisation should be utilised.

The policy should suggest ways to maintain and take forward the State’s social security systems in the face of rapid urbanisation. It should be a comprehensive policy considering all the sectors, said Mr. Rajesh.

The Commission members also held talks with Chief Secretary V. Venu.

