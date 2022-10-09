Urban planning given a raw deal, says high-level committee head

Keshav Varma, chairman of High-Level Committee on Urban Planning of MoHUA.

India is acutely in need of urban planners, since there is greater consciousness now than ever before about the need for planned urbanisation, thanks to worsening congestion, pollution, and health issues caused by a sedentary lifestyle, Keshav Varma, chairman of the High-Level Committee on Urban Planning of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of Bodhi 2022 – a national urban development conclave being held here, he said haphazard planning has led to a situation where there are few public spaces, walkways, and footpaths. This is forcing people to remain indoors.

The country urgently needs 10,000 urban planners, who ought to be posted in civic agencies and development authorities. They could even be posted on a contractual basis. Such capacity building is crucial for the effective implementation of urban development projects. Sadly, cadre rules do not permit lateral recruitment of urban planners, with the result that most Indian cities remain unplanned.

The worst part is when projects are implemented by engineers who ignore urban planning concepts. They even change plans that were approved to hew out more space for pedestrians. Planned and well-maintained infrastructure too is crucial. A decision was taken in Ahmedabad in the mid-90s to build wide boulevards, including by narrowing down the width of roads. This resulted in the value of properties on either side increasing manifold, which in turn brought in more tax revenue, Mr. Varma said.

The quality of roads and allied infrastructure too matters, he reminded, and spoke of how he used to travel along with the road contractor concerned in a car at high speeds at midnight in the mid-1990s, carrying a glass full of water. Any spillage would be a sign of inferior quality of surfacing and a deduction of up to 10% on his payment. This emphasis on quality has resulted in these roads remaining in excellent condition.

Mr. Varma further cited the need for global connect of cities, to bring about economic development and competitiveness. Gateway cities like Kochi have tremendous scope in this regard, by enabling business environments and readying climate-resilient infrastructure. For this, planned transportation, affordable housing, other basic services, and community-enhancing activities must be given due importance.