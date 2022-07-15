Urban local bodies in Kerala to get solid waste engineers

Move to find sustainable solutions for waste management

All urban local bodies in Kerala will soon have solid waste management engineers under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) supported by World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The project, to be implemented in 87 municipalities and six Corporations, seeks to appoint engineers exclusively to coordinate solid waste management. They will be tasked with identifying the appropriate waste processing project for each local body and monitoring its implementation. The engineers will also come up with sustainable solutions for urban waste management.

The KSWMP has a three-tier system in place for implementation, coordination and monitoring of projects at the State, district and local body levels. The engineers would be attached to the Project Implementation Unit at the local body level. They would be supported by technical experts and agencies, according to a press note issued by the KSWMP. District Development Commissioners would be responsible for coordinating and monitoring projects at the district level.

The note said the project was aimed at strengthening the solid waste management services, developing infrastructure facilities and technological support for waste handling and processing. It added that the KSWMP would ensure the collection, handling and processing of the entire solid waste generated by urban local bodies in the State.