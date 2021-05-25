Urban Family Health Centres get NQAS recognition

Thrissur district has won a rare recognition in the health sector with all its Urban Family Health Centres securing National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). There are seven Urban Family Health Centres in the district. Of them, Aanappuzha, Kachery, V.R. Puram, Paravattani, and Guruvayur centres had already won the NQAS recognition earlier. Now, Pokkalengad and Gosayikkunnu centres have won it .

NQAS certification is on the basis of many parameters, including quality of hospital, patient-friendly atmosphere, and environment-friendly projects.