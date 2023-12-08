Urban Commission soon for development of cities in Kerala, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

December 08, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will soon form an Urban Commission comprising experts at the international level to ensure the development of cities in Kerala.

The process of forming the commission is progressing, Mr. Vijayan said at a breakfast meeting with invited guests held as part of the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme of the Cabinet at the IMA House at Kaloor in Ernakulam on December 8 (Friday).

On Kochi’s development, he claimed that that the Kochi Corporation has been able to resolve the problem of waterlogging effectively. The two modern sweeping machines procured by the civic body have the capacity to clean up the city roads in two hours, he said.

C. J. George, managing director of Geojith Financial Services, suggested improved measures to remove the silt piled up along the drains in Kochi city. He said steps have to be taken to strengthen the tourism potential of Kochi.

Lakshmi Anilkumar, an undergraduate student and differently abled person, pointed out the need to implement measures to ease the transportation woes faced by the differently abled.

Alex K. Ninan, president of Seafood Exporters’ Association, recommended the implementation of a common effluent treatment plant for the peeling sheds. Architect Jayagopal said the coordination among the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, and various government departments was crucial to the formation of the Local Area Planning Development model. K. A Sajith, a farmer, requested steps to rejuvenate the Veeran puzha.

Responding to the suggestions, the Chief Minister said that the government is actively pursuing development works in the tourism sector. He said that the government has taken a serious view of the the woes faced by the differently abled. The proposal for setting up a common treatment plant for peeling sheds will be examined, he said.

