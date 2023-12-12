Uravuthedi to map springs, stream of district digitally

December 12, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘Uravuthedi,’ a digital mapping programme implemented by the Haritha Kerala Mission in association with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as part of the Nava Kerala Mission, has been launched in the district.

The programme to map springs and streams using GIS (geographic information system) was inaugurated by MGNREGS joint programme coordinator Saima S. at Sree Sankara Vidyapeetom College, Nagaroor. The survey is being conducted by the college National Service Scheme volunteers.

The first phase of mapping will be undertaken in Karavaram and Pulimath panchayats in Kilimanoor block that have completed water budget as part of the Nava Kerala action plan. Agriculture engineers of the MGNREGS will provide training to the students and lead the survey.

Nava Kerala action plan district coordinator Ashok presided, MGNREGS district engineer Dinesh Pappan, Navakerala resource person Praveen, and college Principal S. Joy were present.