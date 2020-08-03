Kerala

Uralungal society gets beach roadwork

Road running parallel to Sanghumughom beach

The State government is to seek the advice of Navy and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to throw a protective layer to the upcoming 240-m diaphragm wall along the damaged road running parallel to Shanghumughom beach.

The new sea-facing layer is to ensure the protection of the ₹4.29 crore RCC diaphragm wall that will run eight metre down the road level.

“We will write to the Chief Engineer, Navy, and to the Chairman, NHAI and Regional Officer, Kerala, NHAI, to get suggestions,” Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran, said after meeting with Station Commander Major Kiran Thakur.

The roadwork has been awarded to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

