Uptick in non-related organ transplants: K-SOTTO initiates post-transplant audit across Kerala

The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) has initiated a post-transplant audit across the State after it has been noticed that the number of non-related organ transplants has been growing disproportionately in some organ transplant centres in Kerala in the last five years. However, K-SOTTO has not yet received any indications or proof about human trafficking for forced organ donation.

Executive Director of K-SOTTO Noble Gracious said on Saturday that K-SOTTO has already conducted the post-transplant audit in three major transplant centres and that the primary information had been collected.

The report would be presented to the government once the detailed audit is completed, Dr. Gracious said.

K-SOTTO has not yet received any indications or proof about human trafficking for forced organ donation. No information regarding such activities are available in K-SOTTO’s database as none of the victims or organ donors who got involved in the alleged human trafficking were ever admitted in any transplant centres in the State or pre-donation test conducted on them, he said.

In the past five years, the number of persons who got a new lease of life in the State through deceased donor organ donation is 286. The number of brain-dead organ donors was 90.

Dr. Gracious said that while there are two types of organ donations – deceased donor organ donations and living donor organ donations (kidney and liver only) – the general public seemed to be perceiving both as a single entity. It was true that there were several inconsistencies with regard to living donor organ donations.

But to project these on to deceased donor organ donation programme, a legitimate programme run by the State Government by observing stringent rules and procedures, was unfortunate, he said.. Deceased donor organ donation rate in the State had plummeted because of the aspersions cast on the programme. Of all the organ donations that had taken place in the State in the last five years, less than 10 % constituted deceased donor organ donations.

According to the data available with K-SOTTO, of the 5,418 organ transplant surgeries that had taken place in the State in the last five years, only 286 were from deceased donors and the rest (5132) were from living donors.

K-SOTTO clarified that it was promoting only deceased donor organ donations and that the current controversies were all related to living donor organ donations. It also added that the non-related organ donations happening in private hospitals in the State were also subject to stringent laws and procedural norms.

Organ donations from persons not related to a transplant patient require the sanction of a district-level authorisation committee. The donor will have to submit documentary proof through the hospital performing the transplant that the organ donation is purely altruistic and that there are no monetary considerations involved. While it is the discretion of the authorisation committee to reject or approve the donation after perusing documents, it is very difficult to discern whether the donation is truly altruistic or not.

K-SOTTO said that there were occasions when the proposed organ donations rejected by the authorisation committees were later cleared by the courts following the appeal filed by the donor/recipient.

Promoting deceased donor organ donations was the only way to move forward so that the thousands of end-stage organ failure patients waiting for an organ got a second chance at life and this can be done only through massive public support, K-SOTTO said.

A six-month-long public awareness campaign is being planned by K-SOTTO now, titled, “Second Chance - Gift a Life Conclave”, to promote cadaver donations.

