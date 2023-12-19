December 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

There has been an uptick in fever cases in Kozhikode for the past few weeks, with over 1,000 patients seeking treatment in various hospitals every day since December 1.

A recent COVID-19 death at Vattoli in the district along with a rise in number of people diagnosed with the infection have led many to opt for face masks in public places again. Sixteen COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode in the past two weeks. Around 20 people have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital with symptoms. There are dengue fever, jaundice, pneumonia, H1N1 and leptospirosis cases too in different parts of the district.

According to the Health department, a total of 1,212 outpatient fever cases, 12 confirmed dengue fever cases, and one confirmed case of leptospirosis were reported on December 1. The next day, the number of fever cases were 1,064. As many as 1,367 cases were reported on December 4 and 1,486 on December 5. The highest number of infections so far was reported on December 13 with 1,659 people approaching hospitals seeking treatment for fever. However, less than 1,000 cases were reported on December 3, December 10, and December 17 as they were Sundays when there is lax recording of the infections. A total of 994 fever cases were reported on December 18.

District Medical Officer N. Rajendran told The Hindu on Tuesday that the Health department had been monitoring the situation in all healthcare institutions in the district. All the hospitals had been told to report the daily number of cases. Though there had been a slight rise in the number of cases, there was no alarming situation in the district so far, Dr. Rajendran added. Health department sources said that a majority of those diagnosed with COVID-19 also had other illnesses.

They said that those with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should subject themselves to lab tests. People with breathing troubles, low blood pressure, chest pain, and inability to have food are being asked to consult doctors. Hospitals have been told to put up COVID-19 patients in separate wards, the sources added.