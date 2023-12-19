GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uptick in fever cases in Kozhikode

December 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
People have resumed wearing facemasks in Kozhikode in the wake of a COVID-19 death in the district and the rise in fever cases. A scene from S.M. Street in the city.

People have resumed wearing facemasks in Kozhikode in the wake of a COVID-19 death in the district and the rise in fever cases. A scene from S.M. Street in the city. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

There has been an uptick in fever cases in Kozhikode for the past few weeks, with over 1,000 patients seeking treatment in various hospitals every day since December 1.

A recent COVID-19 death at Vattoli in the district along with a rise in number of people diagnosed with the infection have led many to opt for face masks in public places again. Sixteen COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode in the past two weeks. Around 20 people have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital with symptoms. There are dengue fever, jaundice, pneumonia, H1N1 and leptospirosis cases too in different parts of the district.

According to the Health department, a total of 1,212 outpatient fever cases, 12 confirmed dengue fever cases, and one confirmed case of leptospirosis were reported on December 1. The next day, the number of fever cases were 1,064. As many as 1,367 cases were reported on December 4 and 1,486 on December 5. The highest number of infections so far was reported on December 13 with 1,659 people approaching hospitals seeking treatment for fever. However, less than 1,000 cases were reported on December 3, December 10, and December 17 as they were Sundays when there is lax recording of the infections. A total of 994 fever cases were reported on December 18.

District Medical Officer N. Rajendran told The Hindu on Tuesday that the Health department had been monitoring the situation in all healthcare institutions in the district. All the hospitals had been told to report the daily number of cases. Though there had been a slight rise in the number of cases, there was no alarming situation in the district so far, Dr. Rajendran added. Health department sources said that a majority of those diagnosed with COVID-19 also had other illnesses.

They said that those with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should subject themselves to lab tests. People with breathing troubles, low blood pressure, chest pain, and inability to have food are being asked to consult doctors. Hospitals have been told to put up COVID-19 patients in separate wards, the sources added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / health / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.