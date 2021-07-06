Uptick in COVID-19 cases fuels fear of rise in disease graph in Kerala

Kerala registers 14,373 new cases on Tuesday even as test positivity rate goes up to 10.9%

The rise in COVID-19 cases in the State in the northern districts is beginning to show a steady trend, giving rise to apprehensions that the disease graph might go up again.

Kerala, which had been reporting 10,000-12,000 new cases a day on a regular basis since the past two or three weeks, reported 14,373 new cases on Tuesday, when 1,31,820 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) also went up again on the day, touching 10.9%.

The slow rise in cases is, however, yet to reflect on the State’s active case pool or COVID-19 hospitalisations, which have been remaining more or less steady for the past two weeks, presumably because the new cases and the recoveries reported daily are almost even.

10,751 recover

The State’s active case pool now has 1,04,105 patients, with 10,751 reported to have recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 13,960, with the State adding 142 deaths, which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday was 1,908, taking the total number of patients being treated for moderate or severe disease currently in hospitals to 24,139.

Critically ill patients

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients, in both public and private hospitals, dipped to 2,068 on Tuesday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also showed a dip at 765. The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 29,96,094 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,110, Kollam 1,508, Ernakulam 1,468, Kozhikode 1,425, Thrissur 1,363, Palakkad 1,221, Thiruvananthapuram 1,115, Kannur 947, Alappuzha 793, Kottayam 662, Kasaragod 613, Pathanamthitta 511, Wayanad 362 and Idukki 275 cases.