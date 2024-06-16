UPSC to prepare a select list of Kerala IPS cadre on June 20

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to convene a meeting on June 20 for preparing the select list of 2021 and 2022 for promotion of the State police officers to the Kerala cadre IPS, following a High Court intervention.

The meeting will select as many as 20 officers, including retired officers, from the list sent by the State government. The High Court had earlier directed the State government to forward the list of police officers and also directed the UPSC to finalise the list of the officers, including those who have retired.

The court had passed the directives on a writ petition filed by two retired police officers, Shanawas A. and M.V. Mahesh Das, thorough Advocate K.R. Radhakrishnan Nair. Though the State government had sent a list of officers, the UPSC did not convene a meeting within six weeks after the submission , as directed by the High Court.

As a result, the officers filed a contempt of court case against the UPSC. According to the petitioners, they were found suitable for inclusion in the select list of 2020. However, they were not selected for want of vacancies. They were again included in the list of eligible officers for selection and appointment of IPS Kerala cadre for vacancies that had arisen in 2022. The UPSC had contended that they were ready to convene the meeting as and when it received the list from the State government. However, the government submitted that the list had been sent to the Commission. But the Commission had failed to discharge their statutory duties.

When the contempt of court case came up, the UPSC submitted that the selection Committee meeting is scheduled for June 20.