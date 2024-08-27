UPS to benefit most railway staff, says DRM

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager A.K. Chaturvedi said here on Tuesday that the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) announced by the Central government would greatly benefit a large number of railway employees.

“The UPS marks a new chapter in the welfare of railway employees, and Palakkad Division remains committed to implementing the changes for the benefit of its workforce,” Mr. Chaturvedi told the media.

Out of the 6,882 employees currently in service in Palakkad Railway Division, 5,422 are under the National Pension System (NPS) and 1,460 are covered by the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Mr. Chaturvedi said that the employees under the NPS would be the key beneficiaries of the new pension system. “UPS will ensure a better financial security after retirement,” he said.

Additional Divisional Railway Managers S. Jayakrishnan and K. Anil Kumar, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Sidharth K. Varma, and Senior Divisional Operations Manager M. Vasudevan accompanied Mr. Chaturvedi.

