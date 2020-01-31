Uproarious scenes at council meet

A council meeting at the Cherupulassery municipality witnessed uproarious scenes and a walkout by the Opposition following unsavoury remarks by a ruling Congress member about P.K. Sasi, MLA, on Friday.

Congress member P.P. Vinod Kumar, while taking part in a discussion on the fund expenditure during the fiscal, accused Mr. Sasi of allotting MLA’s fund to CPI(M) members and their wards.

He further said that the MLA fund was not Mr. Sasi’s ancestral property.

Incensed by Mr. Kumar’s remarks, LDF councillors in the Opposition staged a protest and demanded that the comments against Mr. Sasi be withdrawn.

When the ruling front refused to budge, the Opposition staged a walkout.