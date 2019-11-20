Uproar in Kerala Assembly over police action against students union activists

The Assembly session on November 20 began on a chaotic note with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) protesting the police action against Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists on November 19 in which Shafi Parambil MLA of the Congress and KSU State president K.M. Abhijit were among those injured.

The KSU had taken out a march to the Assembly on November 19 demanding CBI probe into the deaths of two minor girls in Walayar and an independent investigation into the mark tampering allegation involving the Kerala University.

UDF members greeted Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan’s arrival at 9 a.m. for the start of the Question Hour by shouting slogans and brandishing placards and photographs of the police action. The Speaker, however, invited Minister for Cultural Affairs A. K. Balan to answer the first question of the day. Angered by this, UDF members stepped up their protest.

Rising to speak, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the Question Hour should be suspended. The House should instead take up the adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA V. T. Balram on the police action, he said.

The Speaker, however, refused to accede to the demand and said the adjournment motion would be taken up after the Question Hour as was the normal practice. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said he had visited the hospitalised MLA and spoken to the doctors. He further requested the UDF members not to disrupt the Question Hour which lasts till 10 a.m.

To this, Mr. Chennithala replied that the UDF members would continue their protest by refusing to ask questions.