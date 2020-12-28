Uproar in CPI(M) over chairperson

Party to take action against workers who staged protest march in Alappuzha

The displeasure in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] over the party’s choice of Alappuzha municipal chairperson came out in open with a section of the party workers staging a protest march in Alappuzha town on Monday.

Earlier, the CPI (M) district committee put forward Eravukadu councillor Soumya Raj’s (Indu) name to the post of chairperson of the Alappuzha municipality.

Slogans raised

However, it did not go well with a section of the party. They demanded that K.K. Jayamma, representing the Nehru Trophy ward and CPI (M) area committee member, be made municipal chairperson. The protesters, which included several women raised slogans against the party district leadership and levelled allegations against party leaders of accepting bribe in order to nominate Ms. Raj over the more experienced Jayamma. CPI (M) Alappuzha district secretary R. Nazar said that the party would take action against those party members who had taken part in the protest march.

“We have launched an enquiry. If CPI(M) members are found to have participated in the protest, action will be taken against them,” Mr. Nazar said.

Minister’s stand

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran denied discontent in the party over its choice of the municipal chairperson. Mr. Sudhakaran said that Ms. Raj’s name was nominated unanimously. The CPI(M) has sought an explanation from three branch secretaries.

Meanwhile, Soumya Raj was elected as chairperson of the Alappuzha municipality in the election held on Monday.

Her name was proposed by Ms. Jayamma. Ms. Raj got the support of 36 councillors out of the total 52.