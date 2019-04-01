Uplifting minorities by secular means

Malappuram

‘If CPI(M) views Cong. and BJP alike, it will be disastrous’

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty says the IUML, as a secular party vying for the uplift of minorities and backward communities, has a great role to play at a time when the country is drifting towards fascism.

How will you define your relevance in the present election?

The IUML, which has always stood for secular values, has opposed attempts by a few minority forums to promote communalism. We are opposing minority communalism the best way we can. The party’s more relevant now than ever.

But, you have of late been accused of trying to accost groups like the SDPI with extreme views?

It’s a false allegation by the LDF. There’s no tie-up with the Social Democratic Party of India. Its State president Abdul Majeed Faizi is pitted against me in Malappuram. Does one require any other proof to validate our stand? The LDF had sought the help of the SDPI many times, and is trying to create a false discourse.

From a wider perspective, what is your main plank of this election?

As highlighted in the Sachar committee report, minorities in the country have a long way to go to join the mainstream of development. The IUML wants the uplift of the minorities through secular means. We stand for an inclusive growth of the minorities and backward classes.

What will be your stand vis-à-vis the CPI(M) if the BJP is ousted from power?

It will depend on the stand the CPI(M) takes towards the Congress. If they view the Congress and the BJP alike, it will be disastrous for the country. Such a stand will help the BJP.

Will you demand a ministerial berth if the UPA comes to power?

It’s too early to say anything about it. It will depend on the situation that evolves after the election. My party will discuss and decide.

What impact do you think Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Wayanad will make in Kerala?

It is a historic occasion for Kerala. People of Wayanad have got an opportunity to vote for the UPA’s prime ministerial candidate. His arrival has already boosted the prospects of the UDF in a big way.

It’s said that E. Ahamed was made a Minister in the UPA regime because of his affinity to the Congress leadership. Will you get the same consideration?

I was given E. Ahamed’s chair when I was elected in the by-election. There has not been any discrimination by the Congress. The IUML is very much part of the UPA.