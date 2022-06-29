Uplift backward sections of society: Minister of Welfare K. Radhakrishnan

Minister inaugurates GTech programme to invite 100 students from Palakkad to the Technopark campus

Minister K. Radhakrishnan interacts with tribal children from Palakkad on the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is only when backward sections of society are identified and initiatives made for their uplift that social progress is possible, Minister of Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a social-commitment programme of GTech, an umbrella body of IT companies in the State, to provide education and guidance support to children from tribal communities.

The Minister highlighted the need to go beyond providing of learning tools. “What is important is taking up activities for the uplift of such children”, he said, lauding the GTech initiative to invite 100 students from Palakkad to the Technopark campus here and provide them support and assistance.

The project is implemented in collaboration with the Directorate of Scheduled Tribes Development Department and GTech member Cinch Business Solutions in collaboration with Padma Charitable Trust.

GTech Secretary Sreekumar V., Community Outreach Focus Group Convener Ronny Sebastian and CEO Vishnu V. Nair and Vishnu P, Chairman of Padma Charitable Trust, were among those who addressed the gathering.