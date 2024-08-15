Uphold the message of unity in diversity, secularism and federalism: Industries Minister Rajeeve

The Independence Day celebrations in Ernakulam District saw the Minister of Industries and Law P. Rajeeve hoist the tricolour and take salute.

Ruing that the most affluent 1% of India’s population had 53% of the country’s wealth, Mr. Rajeeve reminded that this is against Article 39(C) of the Indian Constitution (which says that concentration of wealth and means of production must not be to the common detriment).

One must remember that people from diverse cultures and backgrounds unitedly strove/sacrificed their life for India’s Independence. Thus, each one must uphold the message of unity in diversity, secularism and federalism. Moreover, democracy can function efficiently only if minorities lived sans fear.

While lauding people from within Kerala and even outside who strove in unison for rescue efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad, he said such a united effort is also needed to ensure scientific disposal and treatment of garbage. Being a knowledge-based economy, Kerala’s emphasis must be on conserving nature and welfare of the people, while at the same time promoting industries, he added.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi, following which Vice-Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of SNC reviewed the ceremonial parade at the Parade Ground of Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT).

The national tricolour was hoisted at many junctions and at residential and commercial areas in the city, apart from in a few places of worship, by peoples representatives and office bearers of different organisations and religious leaders. Apart from vehicles bearing the flag, groups of foreign tourists were seen moving around bearing the tricolour, at tourist spots and at arterial roads in the city.

The city wore a festive mood, with lesser traffic than usual, thanks to many office goers and others availing leave or the ‘work from home’ option for Friday and leaving for their home towns or holiday destinations.

Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No.4 (Kerala and Mahe) conducted a ceremonial parade in Kochi to commemorate Independence Day. Its DIG Ravi, Commander Coast Guard District No 4 (Kerala and Mahe), reviewed the ceremonial parade on the occasion and awarded certificates and mementos to the officers and others who participated in the landslide disaster relief operation at Wayanad, for their exemplary devotion to duty.

The ceremonial parade was witnessed by the veterans and civilian staff of Coast Guard.

