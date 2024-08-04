Uphold sense of humanity in times of tragedy, Pinarayi tells new police recruits

Every person who joins the police force has the responsibility to uphold a sense of humanity that the State consistently demonstrates during times of tragedy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the newly inducted personnel of the police force.

He was speaking after taking the salute at the passing out parade of the new recruits at Kerala Police Academy at Ramavarmapuram, near here, on Sunday.

As many as 410 police personnel, including 187 women cadets of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion 19 B batch and 223 male cadets of the 26th batch, took part in the passing out parade.

The Chief Minister distributed prizes to best indoor and outdoor trainees at the function.

State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, ADGP and Director of Kerala Police Academy P. Vijayan, Thrissur Range DIG Ajitha Begam and Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion Commandant Nakul Rajendran took salute at the function. Mayor M.K. Varghese, Subcollector Mohamed Shefeeq and KEPA Assistant Director (Training) A.U. Sunil Kumar and others participated.

While the women cadets received their training at the Kerala Police Academy, the male cadets completed training at the Malabar Special Police (MSP) battalion, Malappuram.

They underwent rigorous training in both outdoor and indoor activities for nine months. The training included mob operation, map reading, bomb detection, self-defence, driving, coastal security, jungle training and high-altitude training.

They were also given training in the Indian Constitution, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Indian Penal Code, Indian Criminal code, police station management, traffic management and forensic science.