Uphold rule of law: Samastha

MALAPPURAM

12 February 2022 21:26 IST

‘Vested interests trying to create communal divide in country’

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has called upon the government to uphold the law and order in the country and not to let anyone destroy peace vested interests.

A Mushawara (the supreme body) meeting of the Samastha reminded the government that onus of upholding peace and protecting the law and order lay on it. “The anti-hijab movement started in some parts of the country is disrupting peace. It should not be allowed at any cost,” the Mushawara said.

It said that vested groups were trying to creative communal divide in the country by turning against people’s freedom to wear the dress of their choice.

“The Constitution remains supreme in our country. The rights it grants to the people should not be violated. It is a person’s fundamental right to wear any dress that their faith demands,” said the Mushawara.

Samastha president E. Sulaiman Musliar presided over the meeting. India’s Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar inaugurated the meeting. Sayed Ali Bafaqi, Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, P.T. Kunhamu Musliar, and Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar spoke. A.P. Mohammed Musliar welcomed the gathering. Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi proposed a vote of thanks.