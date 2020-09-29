Upgradation of PHCs making good progress

54 PHCs selected in district under Aardram Mission

Upgradation of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Family Health Centres (FHCs) under the Aardram Mission is making good progress in Alappuzha.

The government has selected 54 PHCs, including 14 in the first phase and another 40 in the second phase, for transforming into FHCs in the district. Of these, 13, including 11 in the first phase and two in the second phase, have already been converted into FHCs.

Sandhya Divakar, consultant engineer at National Rural Health Mission, Alappuzha, said 15 more FHCs would be inaugurated in November. “Of the 40 FHCs allocated in the second phase, construction of five have been completed. Further 19 FHCs are under construction,” Ms. Divakar said.

Besides, eight PHCs will be upgraded to FHCs in the third phase of the project in the district.

Longer hours

Aardram is a Statewide programme aimed at creating people-friendly health delivery systems. Officials said the conversion of PHCs to FHCs would mean that all these institutions would work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., delivering outpatient services. As part of the upgradation, additional staff, including doctors and nurses, are provided to FHCs.

Lifestyle clinics, SWAAS clinics for asthma and other obstructive airway diseases, and depression clinics are part of FHCs. Besides, the FHCs have improved facilities, including consultation rooms, waiting room for patients, drinking water facility, modern laboratory, chairs, toilet for differently abled, signboards, breastfeeding room, and so on. A pre-check-up room for examining blood pressure, diabetes, and body mass have been arranged.