Upendranatha Kurup dead

T.N. Upendranatha Kurup, former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), passed away following age-related illness on Wednesday. He was 94.

Mr. Kurup had been a lively presence in the socio-cultural spectrum of Central Travancore for the past seven decades. He had been serving as president of the Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Maha Mandalam since 1958.

Mr. Kurup was president of the TDB for two consecutive terms. He had also served as treasurer of the Nair Service Society, president of the Ayroor grama panchayat and as chairman of the erstwhile National Democratic Party (NDP).

He had contested the Lok Sabha elections as on the United Democratic Front ticket from the then Mavelikara constituency in 1984.

Draw of lots

As TDB president, it was Mr. Kurup who had introduced the draw-of-lots system to select the Sabarimala Melsanthi (head priest) following large-scale allegations of corrupt practices in the selection process.

The funeral will be held at the courtyard of the Thottavallil Tharavadu in Ayroor at 2 p.m. on Friday.