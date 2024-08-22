Upa Lok Ayukta goes on leave ahead of quitting, functioning of anti-corruption body handicapped

Kerala Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid has gone on leave ahead of his resignation from the post, leaving the anti-corruption panel handicapped.

The development came close to the swearing-in of N. Anilkumar, a former judge of the Kerala High Court, as the new Lok Ayukta on Wednesday. Mr. Rashid, who has applied for 45-day leave, left for Kochi in the evening.

The decision has left the three-member anti-corruption panel handicapped with only the newly sworn-in Lok Ayukta on board. The other Upa Lok Ayukta vacancy remains unfilled.

“I will resign from the post after my leave period. I am not interested in continuing in the post and, hence, decided to avail myself of the leave. I don’t want to return to the office of the Upa Lok Ayukta any more for personal reasons,” Mr. Rashid told The Hindu.

Mr. Rashid, a former judge of the Kerala High Court, decided to call it a day when he has a year-and-a-half left in office. He has been holding the post for three-and-a-half years. The leave application will be forwarded to the Governor soon, say sources.

The Lok Ayukta, which is unable to fully discharge its functions in the absence of fellow panellists, will discharge the duties of the Upa Lok Ayuktas as specified in Section 7 (5) of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act.

The Act states that the Lok Ayukta may discharge the functions of the Upa Lok Ayuktas when both of them are unable to discharge their functions due to their absence, illness or any other cause. The Division Bench of the panel cannot be convened in the absence of Upa Lok Ayuktas, sources say.

Incidentally, the tenure of the previous panel was marred by controversies over its reported delay in deciding on a complaint against the Chief Minister over the alleged misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for around three years and later referring it to a full Bench.