UP nun attack reports baseless: Piyush Goyal

‘Following a complaint, police verified credentials and let off passengers’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the Kerala Chief Minister has lied about the recent alleged attack on a few nuns in Uttar Pradesh who were travelling on a train.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Mr. Goyal said the allegations about the attack on nuns were found to be baseless. When a complaint came up, the UP Police inquired about it. The passengers were let off after verifying their credentials and the complaints were found to be baseless, he said, when pointed out that there were reports that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists attacked the nuns.

The alleged incident in which two nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation took place on March 19.

According to Mr. Goyal, some people had made a complaint against the nuns and a police inquiry followed. The police checked the documents of the passengers and ensured that they were genuine passengers. Later the police let them go, he said.

Shah’s promise

Incidentally, some of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the State had written to the UP government seeking an inquiry into the alleged incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for the BJP in the State a few days ago, had stated that the culprits behind the incident would be brought to justice.

Referring to the statements of Mr. Vijayan in this regard, Mr. Goyal said the Kerala Chief Minister tried to appease the minorities and create a vote bank politics by making use of the alleged incident.

‘CAA not an issue in Kerala’

The BJP did not raise the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Kerala as it did in West Bengal as the amendment was not a major issue in the State. It would not hurt anyone in the State. The BJP was not at all apologetic about the CAA, he said.

He accused the State government of pursuing the politics of appeasement of minorities and persecuting Hindus.

Referring to the BJP coming to power in Tripura after overthrowing the Left Democratic Front government, Mr. Goyal said it was the turn of Kerala to wipe out corruption, nepotism and murders and vote the BJP to power.