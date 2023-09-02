ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. native held over bid to abduct girl

September 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 30-year-old Uttar Pradesh native on the charge of attempting to abduct a four-year-old girl from Kallimel near Thazhakara. The arrested has been identified as Manmith Singh.

The police nabbed Manmith on Friday afternoon, a few hours after he allegedly tried to kidnap the girl who was alone in the courtyard of her house. Officials said that Manmith reached the house as a salesman, lifted the child and tried to leave. Her eight-year-old brother, who was returning from a neighbour’s home, saw this and cried loudly. On hearing the noise, their mother emerged from the house and Manmith ran away.

He was later apprehended by locals from another road. The accused was produced before a local court in Mavelikara and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US