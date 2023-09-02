U.P. native held over bid to abduct girl

September 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police have arrested a 30-year-old Uttar Pradesh native on the charge of attempting to abduct a four-year-old girl from Kallimel near Thazhakara. The arrested has been identified as Manmith Singh.

The police nabbed Manmith on Friday afternoon, a few hours after he allegedly tried to kidnap the girl who was alone in the courtyard of her house. Officials said that Manmith reached the house as a salesman, lifted the child and tried to leave. Her eight-year-old brother, who was returning from a neighbour’s home, saw this and cried loudly. On hearing the noise, their mother emerged from the house and Manmith ran away.

He was later apprehended by locals from another road. The accused was produced before a local court in Mavelikara and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.