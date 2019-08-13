Unyielding search at Meppadi

The search operations for the missing in the landslip that ravaged Puthumala, near Meppadi, in Wayanad yielded no result on Tuesday.

Though the Defence Security Corps and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) intensified the search with high-end rescue equipment, including earth movers, they could not retrieve any bodies from the debris.

The rescue teams had retrieved 10 of the 17 people buried in the landslip debris so far. The heavy deposit of slush and a slippery terrain impacted the progress of the search.

“We are seriously considering the feasibility of modern techniques such as ground mapping and ground penetrating radar to retrieve the bodies buried deep in the debris,” District Collector A.R. Ajayakumar told The Hindu. He said the vast area was a major obstacle to using such techniques. However, all possible steps would be taken to retrieve the bodies.

Holiday

Mr. Ajayakumar declared holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district in view of major tributaries of the Kabani river, including the Mananthavady and Panamaram rivers, flooding many low-lying areas in the district.

600-strong team

Apart from the Army and NDRF personnel, more than 600 people, including Fire and Rescue Services personnel and members of various voluntary organisations, took part in the operation.

Wayanad Subcollector N.S.K. Umesh is supervising the operations.