Unutilised land with PSUs could be used to set up private industrial parks: Minister

December 06, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Unused land remaining with public sector units (PSU) would be used for setting up private industrial parks in the PPP mode, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve told the Assembly on Tuesday. The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIDC) had recently conducted a study as per which as much as 361.42 acres of land across 42 PSUs could be utilised for such purposes. In the first phase of the initiative, a detailed project report would be prepared for 40.4 acres of land. Units that could provide the raw materials for a particular PSU or utilise the byproducts from them would be identified for this purpose. The lands in the possession of panchayats which were earlier earmarked for industrial estates and remained unused would also be utilised.