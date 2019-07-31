Unscientific work blamed for landslip on Gap Road

The Revenue Department has cited unscientific construction and lack of precautionary measures for the landslip on Gap Road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway on July 28.

In a report, it also said widening works on the road should be allowed only after technical studies.

The report submitted to the Devikualam Subcollector said the landslip damaged Gap Road and the Kilavipara panchayat road and traffic on the national highway stretch was yet to be fully restored.

It would take at least 20 days to restore the traffic, the report said adding that the company entrusted with the work unscientifically blasted rocks on the hill stretch leading to the landslip.

An earlier report by the village officer had said unscientific construction works were causing environmental problems.

Large number

A large number of landslips were reported on the stretch where the road widening works were undertaken during the last August floods.

The latest incident was at a time when there was no heavy rainfall.

It was the result of unscientific construction without security precautions.

It also said the company entrusted with the work had removed rocks more than the allowed level.

The report submitted also said earth-cutting without providing necessary slope on the roadside posed a threat and there was possibility of more landslips in case of heavy rainfall.

There were human habitations about 200 m below the affected area.

The report was submitted by the Udumbanchola tahsildar.

The road widening works on the Munnar -Bodymettu stretch was being taken up at ₹268.2 crore.