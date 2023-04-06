Unscientific sanctioning of higher secondary education batches earlier created problems: committee

April 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A committee constituted by the Kerala government to study higher secondary batch reorganisation is of the preliminary view that sanctioning of higher secondary education batches without any scientific assessment before the Left Democratic Front government came to power created problems of varying nature in the northern and southern districts of the State during Plus One admission.

The panel, mandated to study the imbalance in higher secondary batches sanctioned and the possibility of reorganising them and submit recommendations, completed its regional-level sittings on Wednesday.

Led by former higher secondary director V. Karthikeyan Nair, the five-member committee received nearly 400 petitions ahead of the sittings. It also received more than 250 petitions at the sittings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parent-teacher associations, school managements, teachers and their organisations, MLAs, political parties, and local bodies handed over petitions to the committee.

The panel was of the opinion that an examination of current student admission statistics would reveal aspects related to creation of permanent teacher posts that needed to be addressed.

Final report

The final report of the committee would be prepared on the basis of the petitions received, the situation on the ground, and admission statistics of previous years. The higher secondary regional deputy directors will aid the local enquiries, while the admission statistics will be provided by the department’s ICT cell.

The committee hopes to submit its report in time for the government to take decisions before the Plus One admission procedures begin, a statement from the batch reorganisation committee member secretary said.

The last sitting of the committee, for the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki, was held in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

The panel was set up after it was found that at the end of Plus One admissions for the 2022-23 academic year, more than 100 batches, in government and aided schools, had less than the minimum number of 25 students.