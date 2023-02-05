ADVERTISEMENT

‘Unscientific perspectives gaining ground in society’

February 05, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

“Hindutva has distorted public perception in such a way that any foolishness can be presented as fact,” academic Sunil P. Elayidom has said. He was opening a northern regional cultural festival organised by the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham here on Sunday. Mr. Elayidom claimed that unscientific and illogical perspectives were gaining ground in society. Attempts are being made to divide people on the lines of culture, religion, and nationalism. Religious values are replacing the history of shared cultural values. Monolithic views on religion and spirituality have gained entry into the minds of people, he added.

