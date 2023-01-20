Unscientific dredging at Thottappally spillway adds to salinity, finds survey

January 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A recent survey on salinity incursion into the Kuttanad region carried out by the International Research and Training Centre Below Sea level Farming (IRTCBSF) has found that bottom salinity at certain points in the leading channel of the Thottappally spillway exceeded 2 ppt, the allowable salinity limit for rice. A salinity level above 2 ppt is considered detrimental to paddy cultivation.

The study, which covered the operation of ‘orumuttus’ (earthen embankment) in the Upper Kuttanad region, however, observes the surface water salinity level is “not of any concern” in most places. The report says that “unscientific dredging without any bathymetric studies” is causing the formation of “salinity traps” in the leading channel, which carries river water to the sea through the spillway. “This density-rich bottom water seemed to have gradually spread upstream through the leading channel to the detriment of paddy crop,” the study reads.

Deep pits formed

K.G. Padmakumar, director, IRTCBSF, says the problem can be primarily attributed to malfunctioning of the Thottappally spillway shutters. “During summer, in deep waterbodies like this river system with low inflow, the water column forms two distinct layers due to stratification and formation of halocline as the water in the two layers do not mix and are kept separate by a sharp change in density. The saline water through tidal flow enters the canal through the bottom layer. Although all ‘orumuttus’ are intact and have been closed timely, the increased salinity at the bottom in the leading channel is apparently due to the formation of deep pits formed consequent to bottom dredging in the leading channel immediately adjacent to shutters,” Mr. Padmakumar notes, adding that deep dredging that leads to trapping of saline water in mining pits should be stopped immediately.

Farmers’ apprehensions

The survey was conducted following apprehensions raised by some farmers in the Upper Kuttanad region on salinity affecting the ‘puncha’ crop. Though the saline concentration is not serious enough to cause alarm, the farmers are advised to use only surface waters for irrigation. The report says the sandbar formation has begun on the seaside due to accretion and gradually it will help prevent tidal ingression and salinity.

It further calls for the streamlining of the operation of the sluice lock at Thrikkunnappuzha. “The shutter is currently opened during low tide to facilitate the efflux of water. This shall be stopped and the shutter shall be closed completely to prevent the lowering of water table which might add to saline concentration. At present the shutter closure is not done systematically,” the report suggests.

The study also calls to stop the dredging of the sandbar on the seaside as the Thottappally spillway shutters are damaged and remain in poor shape. The pH value, meanwhile, varied between 6 and 9 at surveyed locations.