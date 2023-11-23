HamberMenu
Unscientific construction of drainage system causing flooding in Thrissur city: Oppn. leader

Even after spending ₹30 crore under AMRUT scheme, Thrissur city still faces severe flooding, alleges Corporation Oppn leader

November 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Unscientific drainage canal system is causing severe flooding in Thrissur city, Rajan K. Pallan, leader of Opposition in Thrissur Corporation, has alleged.

“Even after spending ₹30 crore for construction of drainage canals under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the city witnesses severe flooding in a single rain,” he said.

Flooding is severe in key city centres, including Swaraj Round, Ikkanda Warrier road, Aswini Hospital junction and Sakthan Bus stand. The Corporation has failed to find a solution to the flooding, he said.

“Crores of rupees were spent under the ADB (Asian Development Bank) project and Amrut project for construction of drainage canals. A total of ₹30 crore has been spent under the Amrut project in the last three years alone. “

The rain water is not flowing to the canals. Water from small canals is not reaching the main drainage canals due to unscientific constructions. Pipes and telephone cables are blocking the flow of water. Last year, water entered the Aswini Hospital, damaging equipment worth ₹2 crore. The block in the drainage canals flowing in front of the hospital caused the flooding, Mr. Pallan noted.

