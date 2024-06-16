Unscientific bus stops worsen traffic chaos on NH bypass

With the unscientific location of bus stops on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass causing accidents and traffic hold-ups, enforcement personnel have demanded that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) relocate such stops and also build bus shelters as per norms.

On the spate of accidents on the 17-km NH corridor, including that of two bike riders getting crushed to death at the Chakkaraparambu bus stop in May after being sandwiched between a KSRTC ordinary bus that was halted at the stop and a speeding KSRTC Garuda bus, a senior police officer said the NHAI ought to install standardised bus shelters away from U-turns and accident-prone locations.

“The agency collects hefty toll from motorists at the toll plaza at Kumbalam and is hence duty-bound to do so. It must, in addition, ready dedicated bus bays away from the NH carriageway to prevent vehicles getting stranded whenever buses halted at stops,” he added.

To a question on how the location for a bus stop is identified, a high-ranking Motor Vehicles department (MVD) official said the NHAI ought to finalise the apt location, based on the recommendations of the municipal body concerned. “On its part, the MVD can recommend such spots that are located away from accident-prone areas to the District Collector through forums like the district-level Road Safety Council (RSC),” the official said.

Apart from road safety experts, residents’ associations and their apex body — Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council — have over the years been demanding relocation of bus stops on the bypass that cause traffic hold-ups and accidents. The demand attains significance since buses often halt even at U-turns on the stretch, throwing traffic into disarray. A case in point is an unscientific stop in front of Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC) near Palarivattom. Even worse, commuters have to brave the elements due to the absence of a proper bus shelter.

On concerns about such bus stops, NHAI sources said they could be relocated if the MVD or the RTO concerned gave a recommendation in writing. “Permission can be given to firms to ready bus shelters if they adhere to the standardised design and specifications regarding display of advertisements on them. Similarly, accident-prone spots from where vehicles enter service roads from the bypass can be relocated based on the MVD’s recommendation,” they said.