Unsafe sale of fuel in plastic containers goes unchecked

February 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite curbs on unsafe loose selling of petroleum and diesel in plastic bottles and containers, a section of petrol pump owners in the north Kerala region is yet to comply with safety instructions issued by the authorities. Such hazardous stock in vehicles challenging safety norms also goes unchecked by police and Motor Vehicles department (MVD) squads.

Officials who earlier worked with various disaster management agencies pointed out that illegal storage of petrol in containers would double the impact of unexpected fire outbreaks or minor short-circuits in vehicles. Even after multiple rounds of warning by the State-level Disaster Management Authority and oil companies, some retailers and motorists are reluctant to fall in line, they argued.

The most dangerous practice, according to some inter-district taxi operators, is the large-scale purchase of petrol in big plastic containers from Mahe. As fuel is less expensive in Mahe, there is an unhealthy tendency on the part of some private vehicle owners and taxi operators to purchase additional stock and keep it as reserve in the boot space, the officials revealed.

Though there are restrictions under Section 8 of the Petroleum Rules - 2002 on such purchases, noticing the rising incidents of attack on women using petrol, vigil is seemingly on the decline now thanks to the absence of proper enforcement. Some petrol pump operators in Mahe also do not discourage the trend.

“In Kozhikode, small-scale purchase in plastic bottles still continues as buyers, mostly two-wheeler riders, are yet to be aware of the risk. There are also cases where people come up with the claim that they want to refill their vehicles midway,” said a senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services department. He pointed out that a thorough checking mechanism alone would ensure passengers’ safety.

Meanwhile, sources in the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority confirmed that district-level meetings were likely to be convened soon to discuss the issue and step up possible safety measures in the wake of a few recent accidents in which illegal storage of fuel doubled their impact. Representatives of various oil companies and dealers will be invited to the meetings, they said.