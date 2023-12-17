Unreserved weekly special trains in Ernakulam-Dhanbad sector

December 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A pair of unreserved weekly special trains will operate in the Ernakulam-Dhanbad sector to clear extra rush of passengers from December 18.

Train No. 06077 will leave Ernakulam at 7.15 a.m. on December 18 and 25 (Mondays) and reach Dhanbad at 7.30 a.m. the third day (Wednesdays).

In return direction, train no. 06078 will leave Dhanbad at 11.55 p.m. on December 21 and 28 (Thursdays) and reach Ernakulam at 2.30 a.m. the fourth day (Sundays). Their coach composition would be 22 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.