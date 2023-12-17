GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unreserved weekly special trains in Ernakulam-Dhanbad sector

December 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of unreserved weekly special trains will operate in the Ernakulam-Dhanbad sector to clear extra rush of passengers from December 18.

Train No. 06077 will leave Ernakulam at 7.15 a.m. on December 18 and 25 (Mondays) and reach Dhanbad at 7.30 a.m. the third day (Wednesdays).

In return direction, train no. 06078 will leave Dhanbad at 11.55 p.m. on December 21 and 28 (Thursdays) and reach Ernakulam at 2.30 a.m. the fourth day (Sundays). Their coach composition would be 22 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Related Topics

Kochi / railway / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.