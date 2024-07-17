Unrecognised school in Malappuram closed down

The government has closed down an unaided school that was functioning without recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty accepted a recommendation to close down Busthanool Uloom Central School in Perinthalmanna sub-district of Malappuram.

The Malappuram Deputy Director of Education had conducted an investigation on the basis of a High Court judgment in March 2023 and submitted a report to the Director of General Education (DGE). The DGE’s recommendations were taken into account before a decision was taken on the matter by the Minister.

Mr. Sivankutty also ordered that steps be taken to shift students of Busthanool Uloom Central School to recognised schools, and action under the Right to Education Act and child rights laws against those responsible for the functioning of the school without recognition.

The Minister also directed district education officers to determine if unrecognised schools were being run and take action against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.