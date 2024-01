January 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has called an all-party meeting to discuss the unprecedented increase in petitions for inclusion on the voters’ list ahead of the by-elections in local body wards in the State. It has urged the State Election Commission to investigate the plea surge for additions and deletions to the voters list. The SEC had updated the list in October last.