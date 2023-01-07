ADVERTISEMENT

Unprecedented rush of devotees at Sabarimala

January 07, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Kerala Water Authority has opened 50 new temporary shelters for the devotees arriving through the Karimala route;

The Hindu Bureau

With just a week left for Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala, the entire pilgrimage zone has been witnessing an unprecedented rush of devotees.

According to officials, more than 2.5 lakh devotees have so far taken the traditional trekking routes of Erumely and Vandiperiyar. As per official estimates, as many as 2.11 lakh devotees crossed from Erumely till 2 p.m on Saturday, while those who trekked via the Sathram-Pullumedu route (Vandiperiyar) stood at around 43,500.

“The footfall looks set to break the all-time record of 3.5 lakh just a few years ago. In view of the continuing rush, we are trying to augment the basic facilities for the pilgrims,” said B.R. Jayan, Forest range Officer, Erumely.

According to Jyotish Ozhakkal, Range Officer, Azhutha, a majority of devotees using the Pullumedu route hail from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In view of the heavy rush, the Kerala Water Authority has opened 50 new temporary shelters for the devotees arriving through the Karimala route. The pipelines under Pampa section have been extended from Cherianavattam by another 2 km to connect Valiyanavattom.

Two overhead water tanks with a storage capacity of 5,000 litres each have been installed at the hilltop to distribute water through kiosks. Anticipating a heavy rush in the coming week, it has raised the total capacity of water distribution by another 50,000 litres over the existing capacity of 35,000 litres.

At Nilackal base camp, eight tanks have been installed near RO plant.

Medical facilities

The Health department, meanwhile, will set up mobile medical units and ambulance at Laha and Valiyanavattom on January 13 and 14 respectively. Special medical units and ambulances will be set up at the 13 darshan centers across Pampa and Nilackal on the Makaravilak day.

In case of emergency, Health Inspector Bungalow, Sahas Hospital and the Akhil Bharatiya Ayyappa Seva Sangham First Aid Center etc will be utilized. The plan is to take care of as many patients as possible and bring them down after balancing their health condition in case of an eventuality, said E Prasob , Nodal Officer

