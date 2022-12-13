Unprecedented influx of pilgrims to Erumely keeps authorities on their toes

December 13, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala has hit a high note, the streets of Erumely - a key base station of the hill temple, are now throbbing in the spiritual frenzy with pilgrims overflowing its streets, giving the authorities sleepless nights.

The scenes of black-clad pilgrims dancing to the drum beats, decorated vehicles moving in and out without a break and the seasonal shops bustling with visitors are back here after a hiatus of two years. As per estimates by the police, an average of 40,000 devotees are descending on the town here on a daily basis.

According to police sources, the town is currently experiencing the biggest traffic snarls in its history owing to a regulation on the entry of pilgrim vehicles to Nilackal. The ripple effects of these snarls are visible all across the region with serpentine queues going several kms to Kanjirappally and Sabarimala.

Besides forcing the pilgrims to spend several hours inside vehicles, the unprecedented rush has also affected normal life in the region. Commuters including students are having a harrowing time in negotiating the gridlocks on a daily basis.

The police, meanwhile, has embarked a video surviellance network comprising 41 cameras to monitor the bustling streets. A batch of 500 policemen and 170 special police officers have been deployed at different points .

According to N.Babukuttan, Deputy Superintendent of police, Kanjirappally, more parking grounds that go up to several kms on both sides of the Sabarimala route are now being opened to ease the congestion.

“As many as six parking grounds are currently operational at Erumely and we have arranged a few more vacant spaces including college grounds and temples. The flow of vehicles is being regulated at different points to avoid congestion at Nilackal, leading to these hold-ups’’, the official said.

Steps have been also made to regulate the speed of the vehicles through the road to Elavumkal, which witnessed several minor accidents over the past few days.

“The rising number of road accidents near Karingallmoozhy have been a cause of concern and additional men are now being posted at this point,” he added .

Concerned over the safety of devotees who proceed to Sabarimala by foot during the night hours, the authorities have also begun sticking reflective tapes on the bags or dress of the pilgrims. Policemen posted at different points outside the town have been tasked with the duty.