Unprecedented changes in education sector in six years: Kerala Finance Minister

November 29, 2022 11:51 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - KANNUR

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that there have been unprecedented changes in the education sector in Kerala, which has the largest number of schools in the country, in the last six years.

The minister was speaking while inaugurating the comprehensive education scheme in the Payyannur constituency. He said that we should be able to raise quality of the education sector even more.

Comprehensive education scheme

The comprehensive education scheme has been prepared in a manner involving both children and parents of Payyannur constituency. It is intended to be a wide ranging project that comprehensively cover all levels from the pre-primary to the higher education level.

He said that a pre-primary art festival will be held at school and panchayat level in January to showcase the artistic talent of pre-primary children.

Moreover, an extensive science lab will be set up to facilitate science experiments for teachers and students in the primary, secondary and higher secondary sectors.

Museum to be set up

Work will also be undertaken to set up a comprehensive historical museum covering Payyannur’s history, agrarian culture, contributions of its predecessors in social and cultural fields, and the role of place in the freedom struggle. English language enrichment tasks, activities for differently-abled children, and children’s film festival are also on cards.

The programme organised at A.K Krishnan Master Memorial Auditorium was presided by MLA T.I Madhusudan, other pulic representative and social activist.

