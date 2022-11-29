Unprecedented changes in education sector in six years: Kerala Finance Minister

November 29, 2022 11:51 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - KANNUR

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal was speaking while inaugurating the comprehensive education scheme in the Payyannur constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal | Photo Credit: C SURESH KUMAR

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that there have been unprecedented changes in the education sector in Kerala, which has the largest number of schools in the country, in the last six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister was speaking while inaugurating the comprehensive education scheme in the Payyannur constituency. He said that we should be able to raise quality of the education sector even more.

ALSO READ
Universities in Kerala to launch four-year UG programmes in 2023

Also read |The Kerala model school curriculum and the anxiety of reform

Comprehensive education scheme

The comprehensive education scheme has been prepared in a manner involving both children and parents of Payyannur constituency. It is intended to be a wide ranging project that comprehensively cover all levels from the pre-primary to the higher education level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that a pre-primary art festival will be held at school and panchayat level in January to showcase the artistic talent of pre-primary children.

Moreover, an extensive science lab will be set up to facilitate science experiments for teachers and students in the primary, secondary and higher secondary sectors.

Museum to be set up

Work will also be undertaken to set up a comprehensive historical museum covering Payyannur’s history, agrarian culture, contributions of its predecessors in social and cultural fields, and the role of place in the freedom struggle. English language enrichment tasks, activities for differently-abled children, and children’s film festival are also on cards.

The programme organised at A.K Krishnan Master Memorial Auditorium was presided by MLA T.I Madhusudan, other pulic representative and social activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US