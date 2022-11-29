  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Unprecedented changes in education sector in six years: Kerala Finance Minister

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal was speaking while inaugurating the comprehensive education scheme in the Payyannur constituency

November 29, 2022 11:51 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal | Photo Credit: C SURESH KUMAR

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that there have been unprecedented changes in the education sector in Kerala, which has the largest number of schools in the country, in the last six years.

The minister was speaking while inaugurating the comprehensive education scheme in the Payyannur constituency. He said that we should be able to raise quality of the education sector even more.

ALSO READ
Universities in Kerala to launch four-year UG programmes in 2023

Also read |The Kerala model school curriculum and the anxiety of reform

Comprehensive education scheme

The comprehensive education scheme has been prepared in a manner involving both children and parents of Payyannur constituency. It is intended to be a wide ranging project that comprehensively cover all levels from the pre-primary to the higher education level.

He said that a pre-primary art festival will be held at school and panchayat level in January to showcase the artistic talent of pre-primary children.

Moreover, an extensive science lab will be set up to facilitate science experiments for teachers and students in the primary, secondary and higher secondary sectors.

Museum to be set up

Work will also be undertaken to set up a comprehensive historical museum covering Payyannur’s history, agrarian culture, contributions of its predecessors in social and cultural fields, and the role of place in the freedom struggle. English language enrichment tasks, activities for differently-abled children, and children’s film festival are also on cards.

The programme organised at A.K Krishnan Master Memorial Auditorium was presided by MLA T.I Madhusudan, other pulic representative and social activist.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.