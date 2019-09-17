Unnithan asks officials to expedite Central projects

As many as 13 lakh job days have been created in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) since April.

The job days created since the start of the financial year included 42,990 job days for the Bamboo Capital project launched in Kasaragod and Manjeswaram block panchayats. The project is a major green initiative in the district that aims at turning the district into the bamboo capital of South India.

This was disclosed at a meeting of the District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee held here on Monday. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, presided over the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Unnithan called on bureaucrats to take more effort to complete the Central government-sponsored schemes for the comprehensive development of society. The officials should ensure that the benefits of the schemes were not being received by people who did not deserve them, he said.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu, District Panchayat President A.G.C. Basheer and Poverty Alleviation Unit Project Director K. Pradeepan were present at the meeting. It reviewed the progress of nearly 20 Central schemes being implemented in the district in 2019-2020. They included works under the MRNEGS, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, Deendayal Upadyay-Gramin Kaushalya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Grama Sadak Yojana, P.M. Awaas Yojana and Swatch Bharat Mission.

People’s representatives said that women in coastal areas were not coming forward for work under the MGNREGS. Under the P.M. Grama Sadak Yojana, 244.403 km of road had been completed till July 31. As many as 1.56 lakh people had been given pension under various social security schemes.