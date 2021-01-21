Unnikrishnan Namboothiri cremated with State honours

KANNUR

21 January 2021 23:56 IST

Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was cremated on his house premises with full State honours on Thursday morning.

Mr. Namboothiri had passed away at the age of 98 at the Payyanur Cooperative Hospital, where he was admitted with breathing issues. He was treated for COVID-19 and had tested negative for the virus.

Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Kamal Haasan paid their respects.

Mr. Namboothiri had also acted with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. He made his film debut at the age of 76 by acting in Desadanam directed by Jayaraj in 1996.