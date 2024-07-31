Unnikrishnan Namboodiri passes away

Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, one of the chief priests at Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy Temple at Neerattupuram, died on Wednesday. He was 69. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. His cremation will be held at Pattamana Illam at Chakkulathukavu on Thursday at 2 p.m.
