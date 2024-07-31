ADVERTISEMENT

Unnikrishnan Namboodiri passes away

Published - July 31, 2024 09:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, one of the chief priests at Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy Temple at Neerattupuram, died on Wednesday. He was 69. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. His cremation will be held at Pattamana Illam at Chakkulathukavu on Thursday at 2 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US