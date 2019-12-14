Unnecessary worries over CAA: Muraleedharan

There is nothing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that hurts the rights of existing citizens of the country and worries about the same is unnecessary, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

Addressing the State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here on Saturday, he said the media had been taking a biased stand in the case of CAA. The media had been giving a magnified image of agitations against the CAA in Assam, he said.

Criticising the LDF Government’s stand against the Act, Mr. Muraleedharan said the State had no role in providing citizenship to anybody. The statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was nothing but a mere political stunt, he said.

Refuting the allegations against attack on Press freedom in the coutnry, Mr. Muraleedharan said there was no curbs on freedom of expression.

Presiding over the function, Chief Whip K. Rajan said the CAA was a continuation of the political stand taken by the RSS right from the beginning. “There was a period when the media, which were restricted from expressing their opinion, left the space for editorials vacant. The country has been witnessing almost similar situation now,’’ he said.

The Union Minster distributed various media awards.

Protest by women

Women journalists expressed their differences of opinion to the Union Minster, who during his speech alleged that the journalists’ union had taken biased stand in the ‘moral policing’ allegation against the Thirutvananthapuram Press Club secretary. The union had been taking different stand against different persons, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

The women journalists told the Minister that they did not consider the political affiliation of the persons in ‘question’, when they stand with their colleagues, who had been victimised.