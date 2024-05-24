Unnecessary traffic signals on national highways will be removed: Ganesh Kumar

Unnecessary signals will be removed to avoid traffic snarls on highways, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has said.

“Unscientific signals on highways have been creating traffic blocks. We are considering to allow U-turn by avoiding unnecessary signals to ease traffic. The Motor Vehicles department will conduct a study on revamping the signal system. It is planning to change the timer at traffic signals according to the traffic flow,” The Minister said on Friday.

The Minister travelled from Thrissur to Kalamassery on Friday to understand traffic issues and the unscientific signal system along the highways. He said suggestions from the public will be taken to find swift solutions.

Unscientific construction of drainage canals and filling of paddy fields are causing waterlogging on roads, he added.

The Minister examined black spots, including one at Pappali Junction, on Chalakudy-Athirappilly Junction. National Highways Authority of India and Public Works department officials accompanied the Minister.

